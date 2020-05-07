Congressman Peter Welch talks economics with restaurant professionals

Congressman Peter Welch, spoke with restaurant owners and industry professionals today, hearing what support they will need to stay afloat during and after the pandemic is over.

That’s because, in the restaurant industry, re-opening won’t be as easy as turning the lights on, and changing the welcome sign… and it may be a little while before things fully return to normal. With having to follow social distancing guidelines, dine-in options will leave restaurants essentially half empty.

“The uncertainty that we are facing is super scary, and I think, even the idea of opening at 25 percent or 50 percent, or whatever people are saying, like that’s not going to be enough for that,” says Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road, in Downtown Burlington.

She argues that without some relief, the new normal will not pay the bills. “Most people would agree that are successful, or even just make enough to get by, are operating not only at 100 percent, but you’re busy. And then you’re barely making it still.”

Congressman Welch has been fighting to get more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which would allow small businesses to apply for a loan.

And while he recognizes that loan programs are not the best solution for these small businesses to take on, Welch says restaurants are an imperative tool to Vermont’s communities and way of life. “By creating these places that people really like to go and spend their time, and have good food, have good conversations is created just a vital atmosphere that’s essential, not just to our economy, but it’s essential to our well being.”

Congressman Welch hopes to be back in Washington in the next couple of weeks, working on more relief aid.