On Thursday, lawmakers passed legislation that would grant new disability benefits to 23 illnesses that have been linked to battlefield pollutants including exposure to toxic burn pits. In the past, it wasn’t easy for veterans to receive those benefits.

Patricia Cram said after serving over 25 years, her husband Mike died from unexpected health battles in 2017, which many soldiers face when they return home. “Well, he was the love of my life, just the love of my life.” Mike was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his service and Patricia has now made it her mission to end the war zone burn pits she believes killed her husband. “In 2016, my husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer. One of the last things that he asked me to do was to continue this fight because he knew so many other veterans would be affected by this.”

Patricia says they struggled with the VA for her husband to get health care. “Mike tried to apply for his disability due to the burn pits and due to his cancer diagnosis and was repeatedly denied up until the times of his passing.”

On Monday, Congressman Peter Welch spoke at Josh’s House, a veteran-designed wellness and recreation center, pushing to get benefits for more soldiers. “You served us and the cost of war has to include caring for the warrior,” said Congressman Welch.

Vermont National Guard retired Sergeant First Class James Green says he was also exposed to toxic burn pits. “2005-06 I was in Ramadi, Iraq and I was diagnosed back in 2018 with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Do I think I was affected by the burn pits? Yeah, but the guy next to me might not be.”

Cram wants to see the VA support these families. “As frustrating as it was, I would say to Mike, do you ever regret being a part of the military organization? And he never did, he said I am very very proud of my service.”

Vermont National Guard is urging veterans to apply for benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs.