Burlington, VT — Congressman Peter Welch talked about the crisis in Ukraine, calling it “extraordinarily harmful to peace and stability in the world.” Welch discussed how the nation will support Ukraine and that the response will include humanitarian as well as military aid as well as strengthened sanctions.

“It is appalling that Putin on Russia made a decision to do this willfully, intentionally, maliciously, and deliberately,” said Welch. He says the U.S. response remains strong with sanctions stronger than they were a week ago and measures that aim to hinder Russia’s engagement in the international economy, stop Putin, and freeze some oligarchs’ assets.

“It’s estimated already that about 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country,” Welch added. The U.S. also plans to provide humanitarian aid and defensive weapons as part of a 3.5 billion dollar military aid package.

Masha Makutonina, a Middlebury College student has heard from family members back in Ukraine. “What absolutely horrified me this morning is just seeing the person who I love smiling at me and absolute horror inside their eyes trying to suppress it.” She says the invasion along with the lockdowns and shelling have separated her parents.

Mariia Dzholos, another Middlebury College student has family from Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. “Russia is attacking apartments, houses, hospitals, kindergartens, buses, and public infrastructure,” said Dzholos.

When asked how Vermont can stand in solidarity with Ukrainians, Welch says he supports the decision to remove Russian-made products from shelves.

Days after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed an executive order to boycott Russian liquor, Governor Phil Scott’s office weighed in, saying “Governor Scott is intrigued by the creative idea and we are considering our options, in consultation with the Department of Liquor and Lottery.”

Local businesses have started taking action including some local Burlington bars removing Stoli and Smirnoff. Other businesses in Montpelier are hanging up Ukrainian flags and allowing free printing for pro-Ukrainian signs.