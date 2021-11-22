Congressman Welch will run for the U.S. Senate

In an announcement that may have been the state’s worst kept secret, Democratic Congressman Peter Welch made it official. Now we wait to see who could want his house seat.

“We are at a critical moment in our country and in our democracy, critical,” Congressman Welch said.

On Monday, Congressman Peter Welch announced he would run for the U.S. Senate.

“I have seen that if you do things that I like to call “the Vermont way,” listen more than you talk, find common ground, focus on problems that affect everybody you can actually make progress,” Congressman Welch said.

Congressman Welch said it was an important time for him to run.

“This senate is on a knife edge and we are going to see a ferocious battle for control of the U.S. Senate,” Congressman Welch said.

Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement when he heard the news.

“With his years in Congress, Peter has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running as a strong advocate for Vermont’s working families and to fight for a government that works for all,” Senator Sanders said.

And with Congressman Welch’s bid for the senate, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale said she will be exploring a run for congress.

“I will continue to prioritize the needs and voices of my fellow Vermonters as I make this decision,” Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale said.

With Welch’s time in congress, Law Professor Jared Carter says it could be beneficial if he is elected

“I think on the one hand Congressman Welch has been in Washington, he knows how it works,” Carter said. “He will be able to pull the levers of powers in the senate in a way that somebody who hasn’t been there won’t be able to.”

But one drawback is Welch’s age, coming in as a freshman senator.

“Having a younger person take over Senator Leahy’s seat provides Vermont and Vermonters the opportunity for someone to be in the senate a lot longer,” Carter said.

The big question, who will represent Vermont in the state’s only house seat.

“I think it should be someone of a young generation,” Carter said. “I think Vermont should finally send a woman to a congress.”

Congressman Welch said he anticipates a challenge in the race and is looking forward to seeing who runs for his position.