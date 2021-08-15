Connecticut hiker dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington trail

There was no word yet Sunday night on the name of a hiker who died in Coos County Saturday afternoon after collapsing on a trail on Mount Washington.

New Hampshire Fish & Game officials say he was 66 years old and lived in Naugatuck, Connecticut. They were still trying to notify family members at last report.

The man was on the Jewell Trail shortly after 12:00 noon Saturday with his three adult sons when he collapsed due to an unknown medical issue. This happened more than two miles up from the trail parking lot.

Conservation officers called in air support from the National Guard, and a helicopter arrived from Concord shortly before 3:00. Low, thick clouds prevented it from reaching the hiker right away. After several tries, the chopper was so low on fuel that the Guard had to fly it to Berlin to fill up.

While the helicopter was refueling, the cloud cover blew away. The Guard members pulled the hiker up into the chopper with a winch, but he didn’t survive.