What started out as a fun 4th of July for many people at the Bolton Potholes quickly turned into a tragedy Tuesday evening, as a man from Connecticut drowned in the top ‘Eagle’s Eye’ pothole.

According to Vermont State Police and Bolton Fire Chief, Mike Gervia, 20-year-old Samuel Paprin was swimming at the potholes when he got caught in the rapids and trapped underwater, eventually causing him to fall from one pothole into another. Gervia said people who were there pulled him out of the water and attempted CPR before police and firefighters arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

“Bystanders got this young man out and started CPR on him,” Gervia said. “Most of the time if they get underneath that white water, you can’t get them out.”

Gervia and Vermont health leaders say it’s likely that recent rainfall made the potholes unsafe to swim in, which has led to deaths in the past. In May 2022, 21-year-old Cody Surprise from Burlington also drowned at the potholes when the water was high and fast-moving.

“Heavy rainfall or a thunderstorm can change our waters,” said Stephanie Busch, Chief of the Injury Prevention Program at the Vermont Department of Health. “It can change the underwater hazards, so it can dislodge boulders or rocks.”

“It’s a pretty dangerous hole to jump into when it’s like that,” Gervia said. “Whenever we get heavy rain, you get the white, frothy water. With the white, frothy water, there’s no going to even a life jacket, it doesn’t work in that.”

Officials now want to remind everyone of swimming safety tips since many areas are still impacted by the heavy rainfall, and since more people are expected to go swimming during the summer.

“Do you have cell phone service? What’s going to happen if someone needs to be rescued or someone needs help? [Make] sure that there’s a plan in place for that,” Busch said.

You can find more tips at healthvermont.gov.