A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37.

A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the interstate on Friday to check on another driver whose box truck had rolled over. There was no indication of when on Friday, or precisely where on the highway, this occurred. Perez is accused of pulling a gun on the semi driver, getting into the tractor trailer with him and ordering him to keep going.

Investigators say the truck stopped at the Berlin Mall, where the semi driver escaped and called 911. Perez was still inside the truck when officers took him into custody safely. Police from Barre City, Montpelier and Northfield helped the Berlin Police respond, as did the Vermont Capitol Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Perez is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment. He’s been arraigned in Washington County Criminal Court; the date of his next court appearance wasn’t clear Saturday night.