Burlington, VT — On Monday, January 31, 36-year-old Tirrell Adams of Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison by the United States District Course for the District of Vermont. Adams pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute cocaine base and fentanyl.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives set up a meeting between an undercover special agent and Adams under the pretense of purchasing cocaine base and fentanyl for $5,500. The meeting took place in Northfield, VT, on May 10, 2021. Adams was arrested and law enforcement discovered 90.9 grams of cocaine base and 16.6 grams of fentanyl.

U.S District Judge presiding over the case also ordered Adams to serve a three year term of supervised release, and to pay a $100 special assessment.