Connecticut woman aims to teach kids about covid-19 using ‘QuaranTine Bears’

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — One college student has a warm and fuzzy way of teaching little ones about the coronavirus in a less scary way.

Olivia Carlson, a 22-year old from New Hartford, Connecticut, created the ‘QuaranTine Bear’, which is a face mask wearing teddy bear that comes with a matching mask for its young owner.

Carlson said, “my dad passed away from pancreatic cancer about a year and a half ago. And right before he passed, we both got Build-A-Bears together. His is actually buried with him, but mine I still have, and it brings me a lot of comfort.”

Just as her bear brought her comfort – she hopes that the bears she’s creating within her home will instill that same comfort during these tough times.

Aside from the cut cuddly bear that comes with mask and a matching mask for its new owner, it also comes with a hand written note with a list of tips on how to stay healthy.

