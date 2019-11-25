Connecticut woman killed in I-89 crash

A 63-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash on I-89 Sunday when she lost control of her car in slick conditions, crossed the center median into the northbound lanes and collided with a flatbed truck.

Jane Fortune of Branford, Ct., was pronounced dead at the scene near Randolph just before noon. Police said the road was covered with snow at the time of the crash.

The truck driver, 70-year-old Raymond Mock of Contoocook, NH was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.