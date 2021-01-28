Consideration to consolidate Keene and Brattleboro VA clinics brought local veterans together virtually

The White River Junction VA healthcare system has been actively looking for ways to introduce more specialty care options. Whether to consolidate the Keene and Brattleboro VA clinics into one single operation brought local veterans together, virtually.

“I think if we are able to get those services closer to where they live that they will see the VA as the healthcare provider of choice,” Executive Director of White River Junction VA, Dr. Brett Rusch said.

Dr. Rusch said he expects to see more visits at their clinics by veterans that are going to need more access to specialty services.

“Cardiology, such as geriatrics, such as neurology, such as urology, we would like to create a future where the VA can provide those services for veterans closer to where they live,” Dr. Rusch said

Dr. Rusch said it’s important they engage and talk to veterans now.

“So that they can feel confident that their voices are a strong part of this process,” Dr. Rusch said.

One veteran felt well taken care of at the Keene clinic, but he has concerns.

“I would hate to see any of the staff lost because i am pretty sure if you were to combine the two there would be some cutbacks of the staff,” Rick said.

Veteran Tristam Johnson believes they do a great job in Brattleboro, as well as White River Junction.

“Every time I’ve ever needed help I’ve always received the best response, most sensitive, welcoming, going to White River Junction feels like I’ve gone home,” Johnson said.

Right now they are only in phase one of the process, but hope to continue to receive feedback from veterans as they move forward.