Plattsburgh, NY – Construction of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway in Plattsburgh began on Friday and is a tribute to those from the North Country who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The park will overlook the scene of a pivotal battle during the War of 1812 known as Crab Island.

“This is going to honor our Veterans and educate our younger generations coming up, which they need to know how this country was built, how we got to where we’re at in such a great nation that we are. It’s such an honor and a privilege to have something like this up here to honor our Veterans. We have supplied so many Veterans for every conflict,” said Veteran and member of Friends of Crab Island, John Rock.

Rock came up with the idea of the gateway in 2017 to highlight the importance of Plattsburgh and Crab Island to the nation’s history and presented it to Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

“I have chills. I mean I have absolute chills. Truly, last night I could not sleep. People can start to feel it. I mean, there’s an energy that is just undeniable, and we’re really, really excited about the next chapter of this space,” said Cashman.

The gateway will include an amphitheater, a play area for kids, a memorial to the Veterans, and a view-deck for presentations.

It’s being funded with a public private partnership involving the town of Plattsburgh and other organizations including the Clinton County American Legion.

“I’m seeing the history of our Navy here. How it was formed. There’s a lot of history here, and when you really start digging into it there’s a ton of history here with the naval battles that were fought here, so it’s kind of an honor and a privilege to be part of this,” said CCAL Commander Joseph Patnode.

Assemblyman Billy Jones attended the groundbreaking and played a key role in securing $250,000 in funding for the initial stages of the project.

“It was great to be there on the ground floor so-to-speak coming in, and the way that Michael and John spoke about it, and then meeting with the Veterans and how this was going to be a community project, I couldn’t not want to be part of it. I was so proud to be a part of this,” said Jones.

Phase one will involve moving ground and getting the site ready for the infrastructure that will happen in phase two, set to begin in the spring of 2024.

Cashman said the goal is to have the full project complete by 2026, just in time for America’s 250th birthday.