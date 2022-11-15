Construction is underway on the infamous pit in Downtown Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger and the CityPlace developers gave updates on their construction timeline Tuesday.

The project was halted back in 2018 because of zoning disagreements, but now the project has building permits and the ‘CityPlace Partners’ have broke ground.

According to one of the development partners, Dave Farrington, the project will consist of two main buildings: the North and South buildings. Together, they’ll consist of both affordable and market rate housing, street-level retail space, and a 400-car parking garage. However, people who opposed the project noted there won’t be enough parking spots for tenants.

“It’s 427 units, we’re working on the final floor plans right now,” Farrington explained. “It’ll be 85 units over in the northwest building, and then there’s going to be about 270 in the rest of the north building, and 80 in the south building.”

Farrington says the project is fully permitted. The work currently being done is on the “podium,” which will be the foundation of the structures.

Although the recent developments are encouraging, the Mayor warns this project can still expect some changes. “Development is inherently risky and there’s uncertainty to it,” Mayor Weinberger said. “Whenever a big, complicated project like this moves forward there’s always all sorts of challenges to it and things change, and create unexpected challenges.”

Weinberger added, he believes the city has the right partners to fix any potential issues that arise in the future. “I’ve always believed in this project,” he said. “This is what we need to make our downtown healthy and vibrant decades into the future.”

CityPlace is expected to be completed in November of 2025, and is estimated to cost $200 million.