Burlington, VT — Eric Grenier, 40, of Brandon has been sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment for possessing forearms as a convicted felon.

During the execution of a search warrant of Grenier’s home, law enforcement seized two rifles, two pistols, and assorted ammunition. Grenier was prohibited from possessing forearms due to three felony convictions in Vermont for burglary and cultivating marijuana.

Grenier will also be required to a three-year term of supervised release after serving time. He has been in custody since August 2021.