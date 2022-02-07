Burlington, VT — 51-year-old Justin Orwat of Springfield, Massachusetts, who is currently serving a 179 to 180-month sentence for the killings of Amanda Sanderson and Steven Lovely in October 2017 in Townshend, Vermont, has been sentenced an additional 90 months for illegally possessing the firearm and ammunition used in the shootings.

Orwat will be serving a total of twenty-two and a half years in prison and will be subject to three years of federal supervised release.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest stated, “Today’s sentencing brings to a close the

prosecution of Justin Orwat for the homicide of Amanda Sanderson and Steven Lovely. Based

on the imposition of consecutive state and federal sentences, Justin Orwat will be removed from

society until he is an old man. I commend the work of the Windham County State’s Attorney for

leading this prosecution and am glad that we could assist our state partners in bringing Orwat to

justice.”