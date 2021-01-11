Convicted murderer wants to serve as his own attorney in probation violation case

A former West Burke man convicted of murdering his foster mother more than 20 years ago wants to be his own lawyer to face allegations that he violated his probation. According to the Caledonian-Record, it’s Scott Favreau, 38.

Favreau was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for the February 2000 shooting death of Vicki Campbell-Beer at their home. He was 17 at the time of her death.

Favreau was released on a furlough in August 2019, but that October, he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe. He’s been convicted of aiding in the commission of that burglary, which has triggered a probation violation complaint.

Favreau’s lawyer is trying to withdraw from the case, saying that her client wants to represent himself. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Johnsbury; Favreau is being held at Northern State Correctional in Newport.