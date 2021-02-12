Copley Hospital outbreak infects five employees who work away from main hospital building

Even though a coronavirus outbreak led to five Copley Hospital employees in Morrisville getting infected last month, there’s no indication that the virus actually penetrated the main hospital building where patients are cared for.

The Morrisville News & Citizen was the first media outlet to report all of this, and Copley officials told the newspaper that they’re standing by their decision to not inform the general public. They said that notifying the state — which they’re required to do — was enough.

In early January, a Copley employee who does not work in the main hospital building complained of sniffles. Within hours, Copley infection preventionist Jodie Legacy interviewed everyone in that department and arranged for thorough testing and cleaning. Five workers tested positive; all five have recovered and returned to work.

In a memo which the News & Citizen has published, Copley Hospital administrators wrote about the infected employees, in part, “In-person patient contact is not part of their job. Their work is important to the hospital and they do it well, but in the course of that work they do not directly care for patients. In fact, they do not spend much time in the hospital building at all.”

The hospital notified the Vermont Department of Health on January 12; however, officials at Copley apparently never intended to tell the general public. Legacy was quoted in the News & Citizen as saying, “I don’t have to report it to the community, but I have to report it to the health department, because that’s their investigation.”

According to the News & Citizen’s reporting, Copley CEO Joseph Woodin “said he is not inclined to release everything directly to the public – citing shaming and patient confidentiality, despite the fact that staff, not patients were involved.”

In response to a public records request by journalist Mike Donoghue, the Health Department recently furnished a list of Vermont outbreaks. That list included one outbreak at an unnamed hospital.

On January 29, Donoghue asked Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine why that hospital wasn’t named. “Many of the more anonymously listed places on the list you have are because of potential violations of personal and patient confidentiality,” Dr. Levine replied.

The size of an organization, and the percentage of people there who’ve been infected, are also factors that weigh into potential disclosure. “There are a whole variety of epidemiologic considerations — legally supported — that go into determining if we can actually put a name to any certain number of positive cases,” Levine said.

“We also clearly know of many businesses that have been stigmatized and received the brunt of criticism that they didn’t deserve, just because they happen to have cases,” Dr. Levine added, referring to another element that Woodin also mentioned to the News & Citizen.

Since Dr. Levine made those remarks two weeks ago, Vermont health leaders have revealed that Copley was the unnamed hospital.

When Local 22 & Local 44 News called Copley Hospital Friday afternoon regarding this story, a hospital operator referred us to the human resources department. Once our call was transferred there, it went directly to voice mail. As of late Friday night, our message requesting an interview had not been returned.