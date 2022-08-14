A woman from Corinth is due in court in Chelsea Monday afternoon on a wide range of criminal charges after being accused of trying twice to run over a domestic partner with her car.

Vermont State Police also accuse Kelsey Farias, 21, of beating that same unnamed partner with a tire iron and attacking a dog while doing so. Troopers say they caught her attacking another woman in the Jiffy Mart parking lot at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 25 in Bradford Saturday night.

Farias was being held without bail Sunday night at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury. Her criminal charges include three counts of aggravated domestic assault and one count each of reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.