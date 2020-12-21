Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge deck repairs begin on Jan. 4th

Two weeks from now, an historic local bridge is getting a round of repairs. It’s the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge spanning the Connecticut River.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation maintains the bridge. Beginning on Monday, January 4, the agency will start to replace several worn-out wooden planks on its deck.

At first, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day for a week. For four more weeks after that, one lane of alternating traffic will be open at a time during those same hours. Both lanes will be open once the repairs wrap up each day. Transportation officials expect the work to be complete in early February.

The Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge has been standing since 1866 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Until 2008, it was the longest covered bridge still in use in the United States.