Corona virus fears ramp up, after infected person mingles at private event in White River Junction

The State of Vermont is monitoring 170 people for Corona virus, and the Governor says it’s only a matter of time before its here.

“I think we’d go back and we’d re-emphasize the things that people should do and that’s the basic flu protocol. You know the drill, it’s wash your hands, cover your cough, if you’re sick please stay home,” says Dawn LeBaron, Vice President of Hospital Services at UVM Medical Center.

A more serious tone Thursday, as cases of the Corona virus add up in neighboring states. In New Hampshire, someone who tested positive was at an invitation only event in White River Junction, February 28th.

State health officials have been in contact with their counterparts in the Granite State, making sure they track down who was there. “Most of the attendees were New Hampshire residents, but some were Vermont and some of the small number of the employees are also Vermont residents. So we’ve been in touch with many of them, and recommending that they self monitor for symptoms,” says Patsy Kelso, Vermont’s State Epidemiologist.

The Twin State Governors have also been in contact. “Governor Sununu had called me first thing on Tuesday morning to let me know of the situation and to give me an update and a heads up so we could react accordingly,” says Governor Scott.

Officials want people to know that although it is a good time to get prepared, there is no reason to panic. State officials are also urging anyone who has traveled out of the country, to places with corona virus, to stay home from work and to self monitor.