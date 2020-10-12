Coronavirus cluster identified at Port Henry apartment complex

Health leaders in Essex County, New York have uncovered a cluster of coronavirus cases at an apartment complex in Port Henry.

The Essex County Health Department wrote Sunday night that the cluster is within the Lee House Apartments on South Main Street. The department learned of one positive case Saturday morning, followed by two more on Sunday.

Quarantining and contact tracing are already underway. Health experts also wrote that the Essex County Board of Supervisors is asking potential visitors to stay away from the complex for at least two weeks.