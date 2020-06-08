COVID-19 outbreak in Winooski has spread to Burlington; more than 60 cases identified

A COVID-19 outbreak that started in Winooski has now grown to 62 cases, including nine in Burlington and five in other Chittenden County communities.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Monday that 38 adults and 16 children are among those who have tested positive. There have been no reports of hospitalizations or deaths. Only one in five of the infected individuals showed any symptoms, he said.

Levine said the department is continuing to investigate whether the latest cases are tied to Winooski or if there is a separate outbreak in Burlington.

“This is not a surprise,” Levine said. “We expected to find more cases as more people are getting tested. And I wanted to emphasize again, that this could happen anywhere.”

According to the Health Department, the outbreak is linked to a close web of people who shared in a common activity. Officials would not share what the common activity was but State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said the virus does not appear to be spreading beyond that social or family network.

“Through our contact tracing we have identified that, we think this is a pretty well-contained situation or outbreak,” she said.

Kelso said because Vermont has increased testing, cases are being identified more frequently than before. She said officials can link the new cases to each other so they can “box” them in.

“We had several weeks of very few cases, some days with zero new cases. And then in the last week or two, we have been seeing these spikes in our numbers associated with this outbreak,” she said.

Testing in Winooski and Burlington will continue this week.