Vermont reports 4 more virus cases, bringing total to 12 as schools prepare to close

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Monday that testing has confirmed 12 positive cases of COVID-19.

At a news conference in Montpelier with Gov. Phil Scott, Levine said the virus is now being spread within the state by person-to-person contact rather than just through known sources of transmission, such as foreign travel or contact with a sick individual.

On Sunday, Scott ordered that all schools in the state must be closed by the end of the day Tuesday. He also reduced the size of public gatherings allowed in the state to 50, or 50% of an establishment’s capacity as part of a further effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Full Video: State officials discuss spread of coronavius in Vermont