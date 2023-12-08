Springfield, VT – An inmate assaulted three prison staffers, with one of the incidents involving bodily fluids, at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to Vermont State Police.

Miguel Perez-Agramonte, 19, is expected to be in court on the morning of January 9th in Windsor to answer to two charges of assault on a correctional officer, and one charge of assault on a correctional officer with bodily fluids. The officers, 42-year-old Bradley Lowell-Raymond, 32-year-old Joshua Coll, and 51-year-old Sean Doyle, were the victims in the alleged assaults.

Police say the incident happened the evening of November 28, but didn’t issue a release announcing the charges until December 8. Perez-Agramonte will remain incarcerated at SSCF.

Perez-Agramonte has been charged with assaulting a correctional officer before when he was cited for spitting on an officer at Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland on October 13. He’s expected to be in court on December 18 to answer to that charge.