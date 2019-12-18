Cory Booker will not appear on Vermont primary ballot; a dozen democrats qualified

A dozen Democratic candidates for President will appear on Vermont’s primary ballot in March, yet two names are not on the list provided by the Secretary of State.

In order to appear on the ballot in Vermont, candidates must file a petition signed by 1,000 registered Vermont voters. The deadline to file was Monday, December 16.

The Secretary of State’s list notes that Julian Castro was granted supplementary time, per state statute. But Sen. Cory Booker is not included.

Booker spokesperson Julie McClain Downey said in a statement to LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 News, “We are focused on using our campaign’s resources in the most efficient and effective way possible to win the Democratic primary and go on to defeat Donald Trump. In this case, given Vermont’s 15% threshold requirement to receive delegates, we have decided to direct our efforts elsewhere to best achieve our goals and objectives.” McClain Downey went on to say that given Bernie Sanders’ popularity in his home state, it’s possible that no other candidates hit that threshold.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, Bill Weld and Roque de la Fuente have qualified to be on the ballot.

Vermont’s primary is March 3, also Super Tuesday around the country.

Secretary of State Jim Condos reminded Vermonters can register up to and on election day, online, by mail, or in person at their municipal clerk’s office.