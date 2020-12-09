Cost associated with cyberattack of UVM Medical Center continues to mount

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — University of Vermont Medical Center officials say a late October cyberattack is costing the hospital about $1.5 million a day.

The attack crippled the hospital system that serves much of Vermont and parts of upstate New York. Hospital CEO Dr. Stephen Leffler estimates they’re about 70% recovered from the attack. He says they’ll give more details about the investigation into the attack itself next week, including whether it was a ransomware attack similar to what other hospitals around the country experienced.

Leffler says the attack infected all 5,000 computers on the hospital’s network. He says that going forward they plan to decouple parts of the network.