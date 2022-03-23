The cost of health care may be going up in Vermont as local hospitals are looking to raise what they charge, a move that is being met with backlash. The University of Vermont Medical Center is projected to lose $39 million this fiscal year, and now other hospitals are calling on state regulators to increase service charges to help offset their losses.

Vermont hospitals say that inflation is taking its toll and as the cost of operating is going up, so will hospital rates. Hospital budgets in Vermont are regulated by the Green Mountain Care Board.

“The board could approve what the hospital has come in and asked for,” said Kevin Mullin, Chair of the Green Mountain Board. “They could completely deny what the hospital can come in and ask for or they could modify the request of what the hospital asked for.”

Another concern right now is hospitals are facing staffing shortages. “Hospitals can’t say they’re going to be open eight to five,” said Mullin. “They have to be open around the clock and to do that, they have to have the staff.” Rutland Regional Hospital says they are trying to recruit more workers by increasing wages. “They made the decision to raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

The rate hikes are being met with opposition. “BlueCross and BlueShield of Vermont do not support the Green Mountain Care Board approval of any mid-year rate increases,” said Sara Teachout, the Director Governor and Media Relations of BlueCross/BlueShield Vermont. Insurance providers argue that these higher costs could fall on Vermonters. “Vermonters will see an increase in out-of-pocket costs for all our patients. There would be increased claim costs for employers as well as increased premium costs following this decision.”

All of this culminates in a difficult decision for state regulators. “What you don’t want to have to happen is Vermonters not being able to afford insurance and going uninsured.”

The Green Mountain Care Board held a meeting on Wednesday for Rutland Regional Hospital’s request but did not render a decision. According to the UVM Medical Center, these rates could go into effect as early as April 2022 if approved.