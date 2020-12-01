COTS launches annual Phonathon fundraiser to benefit homelessness prevention

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) launched its annual Phonathon to benefit homelessness prevention on Monday, managing to keep the organization’s longest-running fundraiser going despite the pandemic.

Becky Holt, development and communications director for COTS, helped kick the fundraiser off from her home Monday night.

“We really spent a lot of time planning,” Holt said. “Figuring out how to make it feel the same for our volunteers, as well as the people we’re calling. We tried out different ideas, and we settled on a digital version with Zoom while being available on the phone. We’re pretty excited with how it’s going.”

Several local donors have pitched in this year to match any new donations, as well as any past Phonathon donor who has increased their gift over the last year.

“We have a wonderful challenge grant this year from New England Federal Credit Union and J.A. Morrisey, as well as a private donor,” Holt said. “It’s our largest challenge grant we’ve ever had and we’re very excited.”

To emphasize the importance of every dollar given, COTS has provided some examples of the services that donors can help provide.

A $50 donation covers the cost of a monthly bus pass for a guest in shelter, a $100 donation covers four nights of emergency shelter at the Waystation for single adults, a $500 donation offsets the cost of a rental security deposit for a family moving into an apartment, and $1,100 is the average financial assistance needed to help households avoid eviction.

“The Phonathon is always critical, and never more so than this year,” Holt said. “More than half of COTS’ annual budget comes from community donations and events like the Phonathon.”

Holt said last week, the State shared some information about the national impact of homelessness during the pandemic – roughly 25 percent of those living homeless in America have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Vermont, however, only one percent of those living homeless have contracted the virus.

“It’s been a heroic effort of nonprofit partners including COTS, the cities and the State working together,” Holt said. “That didn’t happen accidentally.”

Despite those efforts, there are still glaring needs when it comes to homelessness prevention and advocacy. Holt said she’s very aware of those through conversations with individuals living in homelessness.

“In the 10 years I’ve worked at COTS, some of the greatest gifts I’ve received is our guests sharing their stories with me,” Holt said. “It never fails to move me, and we can sometimes lose that human connection. These are real people, and it’s just a reminder of how much more we have in common than our differences.”

Changes to this year’s Phonathon include the use of Zoom meetings in lieu of gathering volunteers, a private Facebook group for volunteers, and a caller ‘care package’ that includes all the materials they would normally get if they came to the event in person.

To make a donation, visit the COTS website or call (802)-864-7402. The Phonathon continues through Thursday.