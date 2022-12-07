It may not be on your calendar, but December 7th is National Joy Day, and a local organization is joyful about a large grant it just received. The Dunkin’ ‘Joy in Childhood’ foundation donated $5,000 to COTS, the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington.

Joy in Childhood is a national foundation that gives a total of nearly $3 million to health and hunger relief organizations around the country, and COTS was awarded that grant locally.

John Michael Longworth, the grant writer and foundation specialist with COTS says the money will go towards food programs that benefit children, which will provide supplied and nutrition education.

Longworth says, “cooking and cooking education is an important part of the work that families do while they’re staying with us.”

“These dollars specifically are going to help create some really fun activities for kids that will allow them to get some practice in the kitchen, helping their parents make meals, and just kind of building a good habit of just being more food savvy and more kitchen aware.”

Longworth notes it’s exciting to partner with Joy in Childhood every year, as it help to provide food and food-services to families and children in need, and gives them skills they can take with them.