COTS Tree Sale continues “buy a tree, plant a tree” theme

BURLINGTON, Vt. – If a real Christmas tree is in the plans this holiday season, there are just a few reasons to visit City Market in downtown Burlington.

The 22nd Annual COTS Tree Sale started Wednesday.

About 300 trees already arrived from Moffatt’s Tree Farm in Craftsbury, another delivery is expected before complete sell-out.

A tree costs $40, and money goes directly to the Committee on Temporary Shelter.

“(COTS) is a wonderful organization that does such great work in the community; and for the second year in a row, for every tree that is bought, in partnership with the Intervale, it will be planting a tree. So we have a total of 660 trees that we’re hoping to sell within about a week,” City Market Manager John Tashiro said.

City Market has raised over $146,000 for COTS since the tradition began.

Also, volunteers are needed to help take in the delivery and to help customers load them to their cars.