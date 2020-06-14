Could Farmers Markets become the next victim of Coronavirus?

The coronavirus has affected every industry in one way or another. And as we make our transition back to normal, some things won’t be coming with us. Farmers markets could be one of them.

“There are 10 local markets that have not opened this year because of the difficulties with the covid-19. So I believe as the market goes here, week to week, you’re going to see more and more farms signing up and more and more people coming by,” says Mike Isham, member of the Vermont Farmers Market Association, and Owner of Isham Family Farm.

For the first time ever, Isham, is opening his farmers market this Tuesday.

“We want to do here at the farm is put the farm back in to farmers markets. People love coming to a farm, they love seeing the farm equipment, they love seeing the open space,” says Isham

While the more space available, the better, Isham says the preparations have still been tricky. “A lot of the vendors, the farmers were afraid to come to a market, because they’re afraid that if they got sick, they would be unable to work.”

But Isham says, there is a silver lining to all of this. “One thing that all markets that have opened have found is that, there are less people at the markets, but the average person is purchasing more, because they’re coming to the market to purchase, not to just socialize. And you’re supporting local farms, you’re keeping local farms in business, you’re keeping the land open.”