(Stacker) — During the past winter, parts of California experienced massive amounts of rain and snow. Though it momentarily eased the frequent drought periods that had been affecting the state, the surge in rainfall flooded roads, knocked out power, and broke levees. Fueled by multiple converging atmospheric rivers, the state’s infrastructure was not able to capture all of the excess water, meaning water shortages could again return during future dry spells.
Climate change can both intensify rainfall and also extend droughts. Warmer temperatures increase rates of evaporation, pulling more water from the ocean and causing more precipitation overall. Data indicates single-day precipitation extremes are happening more frequently. Conversely, more evaporation also dries out surface water and soil, leaving less fresh water available. Even as the moist air from oceans and other sources returns to land as rain, sleet, or snow, inconsistent wind patterns and currents mean it isn’t distributed evenly. That’s why even as some counties experienced their wettest year on record, others experienced their driest.
Nationwide, 43% of counties reported precipitation over the past year greater than their long-term average. A 1,000-year event dumped 25 inches of rainfall over 24 hours in Fort Lauderdale on April 13. Nevada desert regions experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain in June. Severe weather through the mid-Atlantic in August brought tennis ball-sized hail to West Virginia and softball-sized hail and flash flooding in Maryland.
Using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Stacker identified counties in New York that received the most precipitation from September 2022 to August 2023 compared to their average annual precipitation from 1901 to 2000. In the case of a tie, the amount of precipitation over the past year served as a tiebreaker.
Read on to see which counties reported more precipitation over the past year than usual.
50. Genesee County
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.4 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.4 inches above average (#31 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 9.7 inches below statewide average
49. New York County
- Precipitation over the past year: 48.6 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.7 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.5 inches above statewide average
48. Rockland County
- Precipitation over the past year: 50.5 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.7 inches above average (#43 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.3 inches above statewide average
47. Bronx County
- Precipitation over the past year: 48.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.8 inches above average (#43 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.7 inches above statewide average
46. Putnam County
- Precipitation over the past year: 50.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.0 inches above average (#36 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.6 inches above statewide average
45. Orleans County
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.3 inches above average (#26 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 10.4 inches below statewide average
44. Delaware County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.0 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.4 inches above average (#37 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.2 inches below statewide average
43. Chautauqua County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.1 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.5 inches above average (#24 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.0 inches above statewide average
42. Monroe County
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.9 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.0 inches above average (#21 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 10.3 inches below statewide average
41. Schoharie County
- Precipitation over the past year: 43.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.0 inches above average (#24 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.5 inches below statewide average
40. Yates County
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.2 inches above average (#26 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 9.8 inches below statewide average
39. Dutchess County
- Precipitation over the past year: 49.0 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.4 inches above average (#31 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.9 inches above statewide average
38. Niagara County
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.5 inches above average (#17 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 9.4 inches below statewide average
37. Oswego County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.6 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.5 inches above average (#28 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.4 inches above statewide average
36. Cortland County
- Precipitation over the past year: 46.6 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.5 inches above average (#24 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.5 inches below statewide average
35. Greene County
- Precipitation over the past year: 48.4 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.6 inches above average (#31 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.2 inches above statewide average
34. Schuyler County
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.4 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.7 inches above average (#21 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 7.7 inches below statewide average
33. Ontario County
- Precipitation over the past year: 38.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.9 inches above average (#18 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.9 inches below statewide average
32. Chemung County
- Precipitation over the past year: 40.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.2 inches above average (#20 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.3 inches below statewide average
31. Seneca County
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.6 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.2 inches above average (#18 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 7.6 inches below statewide average
30. Tompkins County
- Precipitation over the past year: 43.2 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.6 inches above average (#22 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.9 inches below statewide average
29. St. Lawrence County
- Precipitation over the past year: 45.2 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.8 inches above average (#13 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.9 inches below statewide average
28. Washington County
- Precipitation over the past year: 44.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.8 inches above average (#17 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.4 inches below statewide average
27. Saratoga County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.9 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.9 inches above average (#20 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.7 inches above statewide average
26. Oneida County
- Precipitation over the past year: 52.1 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.0 inches above average (#18 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.0 inches above statewide average
25. Cayuga County
- Precipitation over the past year: 44.0 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.0 inches above average (#16 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.1 inches below statewide average
24. Onondaga County
- Precipitation over the past year: 45.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.4 inches above average (#15 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches below statewide average
23. Madison County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.8 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.4 inches above average (#16 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.7 inches above statewide average
22. Erie County
- Precipitation over the past year: 45.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.5 inches above average (#9 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.4 inches below statewide average
21. Tioga County
- Precipitation over the past year: 44.5 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.6 inches above average (#15 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.6 inches below statewide average
20. Lewis County
- Precipitation over the past year: 53.1 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.8 inches above average (#15 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.0 inches above statewide average
19. Montgomery County
- Precipitation over the past year: 46.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.8 inches above average (#14 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.8 inches below statewide average
18. Schenectady County
- Precipitation over the past year: 45.0 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.9 inches above average (#12 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.2 inches below statewide average
17. Otsego County
- Precipitation over the past year: 49.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.9 inches above average (#16 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.1 inches above statewide average
16. Ulster County
- Precipitation over the past year: 55.2 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.9 inches above average (#19 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.0 inches above statewide average
15. Rensselaer County
- Precipitation over the past year: 47.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.0 inches above average (#18 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.1 inches above statewide average
14. Fulton County
- Precipitation over the past year: 53.9 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.3 inches above average (#14 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.7 inches above statewide average
13. Albany County
- Precipitation over the past year: 45.6 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.3 inches above average (#13 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.6 inches below statewide average
12. Chenango County
- Precipitation over the past year: 49.5 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.4 inches above average (#16 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.3 inches above statewide average
11. Herkimer County
- Precipitation over the past year: 55.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.9 inches above average (#9 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.6 inches above statewide average
10. Orange County
- Precipitation over the past year: 52.9 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 9.3 inches above average (#17 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.8 inches above statewide average
9. Warren County
- Precipitation over the past year: 51.5 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 9.5 inches above average (#10 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.3 inches above statewide average
8. Jefferson County
- Precipitation over the past year: 48.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 9.5 inches above average (#8 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.2 inches above statewide average
7. Clinton County
- Precipitation over the past year: 44.4 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 10.0 inches above average (#7 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.7 inches below statewide average
6. Columbia County
- Precipitation over the past year: 50.5 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 10.0 inches above average (#12 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.3 inches above statewide average
5. Broome County
- Precipitation over the past year: 49.0 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 10.1 inches above average (#12 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.9 inches above statewide average
4. Sullivan County
- Precipitation over the past year: 55.9 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 10.3 inches above average (#13 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.8 inches above statewide average
3. Franklin County
- Precipitation over the past year: 50.3 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 11.3 inches above average (#5 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.2 inches above statewide average
2. Hamilton County
- Precipitation over the past year: 59.1 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 12.2 inches above average (#5 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 11.9 inches above statewide average
1. Essex County
- Precipitation over the past year: 55.7 inches
- Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 14.8 inches above average (#3 rainiest September-August period since 1895)
- Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.6 inches above statewide averageThis story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 44 states.