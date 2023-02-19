In November, after weeks of doctors visits with no diagnosis, Cali Neri was diagnosed with severe encephalitis caused by Powassan virus, which is caused by tick bites. However, it took a lot of pushing before one doctor finally ordered blood work to see what was wrong.

“At first they thought it was ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis), where your brain has encephalitis, then they eventually did the tick testing as well, and that’s when they saw it was Powassan and not ADEM,” said Kelsey Neri, Cali’s mother.

The swelling in Cali’s brain has caused her to lose many body movements and the ability to speak, but Kelsey said the treatment has gone well so far and that Cali is already beating expectations.

“She can tap with her toes now, I snored in her ear yesterday and she really used her right arm to wake me up to tell me to stop as I was cuddling with her, she’s smiling, and she’s starting to laugh which is really nice,” said Kelsey.

The Neri’s have had an outpouring of community support thanks to the “Family Day for Cali” fundraising event in Redford and a GoFundMe that has surpassed $16,000 to help support the family for medical treatment and long-term care.

Kelsey and her husband Shawn also have an 8-month-old son named Clayton, and Kelsey said the support from the community means more than they’ll ever know. “I couldn’t imagine me and my husband having to choose who was going to stay home with him and work; and who was going to be here, and because of the GoFundMe we haven’t, the two of us have been here with both our children every step of the way.”

Kelsey said she doesn’t want people to fear going outside with their kids, as she is a strong advocate for spending as much time as possible outside; overall she hopes Cali’s story will draw more awareness to Powassan virus. She said there are resources to send ticks to for testing, so people can make informed decisions on treating their yard.

Cali’s recovery will be a lifelong journey, but Kelsey is confident she will continue to beat expectations and show the world how courageous she can be.