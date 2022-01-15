The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a lower court order to close an unpermitted gun range and firearms training school in Pawlet.

The Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division order stipulates that Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, must pay the town nearly $50,000 in fines and demolish any unpermitted buildings on the property. Banyai appealed the order. His attorney argued that he had a valid permit, that pieces of evidence against him were improperly admitted during his environmental court trial and that the fines were excessive.

The justices did not agree, ruling that the lower court did not abuse its discretion. Slate Ridge has drawn complaints from neighbors about noise and intimidation since it opened in 2017.