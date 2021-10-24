Coventry motorcycle crash leaves Barton man with life-threatening injuries

A man was fighting for his life at UVM Medical Center Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in the Northeast Kingdom earlier in the day.

According to Vermont State Police, the crash took place shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Route 14 in Coventry. Aaron Tisler, 61, of Barton passed a tractor trailer near Community Farm Road. Troopers say he lost control of his motorcycle at a high speed and hit a guardrail.

An ambulance brought Tisler to North Country Hospital in Newport before he was transferred to UVMMC. At last report, his injuries were said to be life-threatening.