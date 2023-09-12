The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans ages six months and older receive the new Covid-19 booster shot this fall, as CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen signed off on the recommendation following an all-day advisory panel meeting.

To tackle respiratory viruses this fall and winter, advancements are being made on vaccines against Covid-19 and RSV, expected to roll out before the colder months.

Closing in on cold and flu season, Epidemiologist John Davy calls it ‘respiratory virus season’ due to the prevalence of a handful of viruses. As the new monovalent Covid booster was given the green light, Davy says there’s no dominant strain that should be of worry yet.

“It’s a monovalent vaccine, we’ve heard about a bivalent vaccine, which was a vaccine that targeted the initial strain and a more recent strain,” explains Davy. “So, this is targeting the strain that was currently dominant when it was formulated. There are other strains now, but they’re closely related to that one.”

Davy encourages not just people at a higher risk of infection, but everyone, to consider the new shot.

“We’ve seen really good signs in how this vaccine provides immune response to the currently dominant strains,” says Davy.

Meantime, Davy explains a new three-way approach to fighting RSV this season, which affects young children and older adults. First of the three, an RSV vaccine for people 60 and older to prevent severe cases.

“Once it’s approved for safety and effectiveness, we’re really going to encourage people in that target age group to take it, to help them stay out of the hospital,” Davy says.

Second, a product to help the youngest among us.

“There’s a new monoclonal antibody product that’s going to be available to immunize babies against severe RSV disease, we expect that’s going to be available maybe even early October 2023,” notes Davy.

Third, a vaccine to target an unborn infant.

“There’s also a recently approved RSV vaccine for pregnant individuals to help protect infants up to six months, so it will provide those antibodies that can be passed on to the infant,” says Davy.

While he doesn’t have information on the specific rollout date, Davy says the RSV vaccine is especially beneficial to babies, as they’re entering their first season of sickness.

Once out, Davy says the shots can be accessed through your provider, a pharmacy, or by contacting your local Health Department office.