COVID-19 briefing: VT loosens some restrictions on dining, household gatherings

MONTPELIER – At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Phil Scott announced another ‘turn of the spigot’, and Senator Bernie Sanders made an appearance to explain how the recently-passed relief package will help Vermonters.

Gov. Scott said that two non-vaccinated households can now get together, and restaurants can seat six people at a table regardless of whether or not they live together.

He acknowledged that he hasn’t been as quick to ease restrictions compared to neighboring governors, but said Vermont has taken the safest course of action.

“There’s a reason we have the lowest number of deaths in the country and the lowest death rate in the Continental U.S.,” Scott said. “I’m not going to flip the switch like Texas or other states. I don’t believe it’s the safest or fastest way out of this crisis.”

That being said, Scott hinted toward an announcement in early April on a plan to roll out an extensive reopening of Vermont businesses, gatherings and other aspects of daily life that have been shut down by the pandemic for over a year.

During a primetime address Thursday, President Biden set July 4 as the goal for a national return to relative normalcy.

“We believe in Vermont, by the Fourth of July, we’ll be much more back to normal than what the President described last night,” Scott said. “I think he had described maybe going to cookouts and small gatherings at home. We believe we’ll be at that point in April.”

In the short-term, Gov. Scott said there’s going to be additional steps to reopen next week. That’s also when a majority of Vermonters can expect to receive their 1400 dollar stimulus check, now that the $1.9 trillion federal relief bill has been put into action.

Sen. Sanders said the legislation focuses on the needs of ordinary people more than any other bill he’s seen in his career.

“$152 million will be coming into the state of Vermont for rent and utility relief,” Sanders said. “There will be almost a tripling of funding for summer programs and afterschool programs… There will be a significant, significant increase in funding for community health centers in Vermont and around the country.”

Nearly 140,000 Vermonters have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine can now count himself among them. He stopped by the UVM Medical Center’s vaccination clinic at the Essex Fairgrounds to receive his first shot on Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the visit, he reflected on the important personal milestone.

“Like many of you, I look forward to spending time with family and friends, to seeing my out-of-state son and his wife, and my daughter and her husband, and hugging my granddaughter,” Dr. Levine said. “And yes, hugging will be an order. It’ll be the doctor’s order for all of you who follow in my footsteps.”