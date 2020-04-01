COVID-19 deaths in Vermont now at 16; total cases rise to 321

The number of deaths in Vermont related to the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 16, Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine reported Wednesday.

Levine said the four latest deaths include two people who were in the hospital, and two people living in group settings — one in a nursing home and one in a senior living facility. Health officials said test results show 28 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 321.

At least three deaths were at Pinecrest at Essex, a 55-and-over apartment complex in Essex Junction. Two of the people who died were residents; one was the significant other of an employee at the facility. An outbreak at Burlington Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility, has claimed six residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

