COVID-19 Testing in Lake Placid

The Essex County Department of Health is reporting potential coronavirus exposure at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lake Placid.

The department is urging those who attended services at 8:30am on November 5th and 6th, and at 5:30pm on November 7th, to get tested.

Testing will be held on Friday November 12th at the Lake Placid Horse Show grounds from 9am until noon time.

Attendees of the church service who would like to be tested are asked to call the Adirondack Health COVID Clinic at 518-897-2462 to pre-register.