Health officials in Vermont are making a change to how people can access COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

The Vermont Department of Health announced in early January that the last day of the month would be the final day all state-run walk-in vaccination clinics would be open. That means starting this Wednesday, Feb. 1, all clinics across the state will be closed for good.

Officials with the health department say they’re closing the clinics due to a change in demand over the last few months.

“We know that most of the demand has largely been met, and so when you put all of those things together, the necessity for having these free walk-in clinics throughout the state is really starting to lessen and lessen,” said Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program manager for the Vermont Department of Public Health.

According to Ogelby, health department data shows demand for COVID vaccines has dropped significantly across the state since last fall. For example, in October of 2022, the health department administered roughly 85,000 doses of the vaccine. But then in December, the number of vaccines given out dropped to around 24,000 doses, and then dropped again in January of this year to less than 10,000 doses.

On top of that, people aren’t going to state-run clinics to get their shots as often as they go to other locations. Data shows more people are choosing to get vaccinated by their primary care providers rather than at clinics.

“So what we’re really starting to see is that more and more people are returning to a sense of normalcy where they’re going to their primary care provider or to a pharmacy to get vaccinated, and that’s a good thing,” Ogelby said. “That’s our normal system that we’ve sort of always relied on pre-pandemic, which almost feels hard to even remember.”

The change in vaccine access for Vermonters comes just days after President Biden announced the White House’s federal COVID emergency measures will end this coming May. The topic has stirred up controversy among members of Congress, with some House Republicans saying the emergency measures should end this week, arguing that the pandemic is over.

“The rest of the world’s gone back to normal and the government hasn’t,” said Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. “It’s time to catch up.”

“The pandemic is over, and there is no need for these declared emergencies to continue,” said Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole.

However, while demand for COVID vaccines has significantly dropped, Vermont health officials say the pandemic is not over since it is still impacting thousands of people.

“To say that it’s over I think would really devalue a lot of people that are still living with the impacts of COVID,” Ogelby said.

Ogelby says any Vermonters having trouble accessing COVID vaccines should call their local office of health, as they would be more than happy to help anyone get access.