COVID-19: Vermont to loosen restrictions, Gov. Scott calls on young people to ‘step up’ and get vaccinated

MONTPELIER – On Saturday, Vermont will enter the second step of Governor Phil Scott’s Vermont Forward Plan, and new guidelines on outdoor masking will go into effect.

Capacity will be boosted for indoor and outdoor gatherings, and most businesses will shift from sector-specific guidance to a universal guidance that prioritizes mask wearing, social distancing and other basic precautions. Vermonters will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors so long as they practice social distancing.

The science shows us that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is rare.



The CDC acknowledged this in its updated guidance earlier this week.



So, effective tomorrow, masks are no longer required outdoors in Vermont when physical distancing can be maintained. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 30, 2021

“Indoors, gatherings and events may include one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet up to 150 people, plus any number of vaccinated persons,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling. “Outdoors, gatherings and events may include up to 300 unvaccinated people, plus any number of vaccinated persons as well.”

Those capacity limits are scheduled to double on June 1 when Vermont transitions to step three of the Vermont Forward Plan, but at least 70 percent of Vermonters over 16 will need to have one dose of the vaccine by then. As of Thursday, 61.4 percent had done so.

The first three steps of the Vermont Forward Plan. The final step, scheduled for July 4, would lift all capacity restrictions and the state’s mask mandate.

Governor Scott expressed concern with the 18-29 age group in particular. According to the most recent vaccine data from the Vermont Department of Health, only 44 percent of Vermonters in that age group have made an appointment.

“Step up to help everyone else, I don’t think it’s too much to ask,” Governor Scott said.

Vermont’s vaccination progress by age band (4/29/21)

In recent weeks, state officials have pondered how to further improve vaccination rates, particularly for that younger population which hasn’t turned out as strong as their predecessors.

“We want to meet them where they are, we’re going to use education, we want to make it easy for people to get vaccinated, but at the end of the day, it’s about doing the right thing,” Governor Scott said.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that as the state begins to shed COVID-19 restrictions, it means Vermonters will have to make more of their own decisions when it comes to keeping themselves and others safe.

He introduced what he called a ‘rule of three’ for people to keep in mind when they’re making those health-related judgement calls.

“Outside, masked, distanced,” Dr. Levine said. “You need two of these three elements. For example, if you’re outside and distanced, you do not need to wear a mask. If you’re outside and not distanced, wear a mask. If you’re not outside, you should wear a mask and keep a distance.”