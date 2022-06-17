Covid-19 vaccines are one step from final approval for the youngest Americans; as today the FDA authorized shots for children under six year’s old.



While the FDA did approve the COVID vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, some parents that still had some concerns.



FDA approval of the COVID vaccine represents an important milestone in the battle against the virus, but

the CDC will have the final say when it meets this weekend.



“The CDC also has a independent advisory committee that is going to look at everything the FDA reviewed, and also allow for some public comment and some communication around these products and take a vote”, said Monica Ogelby, Immunization Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Health.



Approval will mean almost every one in the country will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some parents aren’t ready to rush out and get their kids the vaccine.



“I just don’t feel comfortable with it being so new and there not being much research on it. I just would like to see what the effects of it are going to be down the road”, said Jennifer Phillips, a mother in the community. She feels its best to wait.



“She’s not really exposed to a lot of people anyways in close quarters, said Philiips. “When we go out we’re outside so I don’t feel like she’s going to catch anything from anybody outside”.

Monica Oglesby encourages parents who are unsure to talk to their doctor.



“It provides an opportunity to have a conversation with their primary care provider and ask about when it makes most sense for them to get the vaccine especially if a kid is also in the midst of another routine vaccine schedule”.



Ogelby says those who are vaccinated are better protected against the virus

“While we know that COVID can still be transmitted between people that are vaccinated, we also know that the likelihood of hospitalization and long term negative impacts on people if they have that added layer of protection of a vaccine”.



For the vaccine, Moderna’s will be two shots 28 days apart and Pfizer’s will be 3 shots over the course of 11 weeks.



It is expected that children will be able to get vaccinated just a few days after the CDC announcement.