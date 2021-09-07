COVID vaccine tent at Champlain Valley Fair administered more than 140 doses

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — More than 140 people are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting their shots during the 10-day run of the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction.

Jeff Patterson, of Garnet Ambulance Service, says some people told him they would not have gotten the vaccine if the opportunity had not been right in front of them at the fair, which ended Sunday.

“A lot of them want convenience,” Patterson told WCAX-TV. “So if we can bring it to them, get it in the moment, they’re ready to do it.”

The state of Vermont has used mobile vaccine clinics in locations across the state as a way to reach people who might not otherwise have gotten vaccinated.

The Vermont Department of Health says that 86.4% of Vermonters over age 12 have now been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

NUMBERS

The Vermont Department of Health reported nearly 80 new confirmed cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 29,120.

There were 33 people hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care.

A total of 282 people in Vermont have died of COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 144.29 new cases per day on Aug. 21 to 146.00 new cases per day on Sept. 4.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.