Investigators in Lamoille County want to hear from witnesses to a deadly crash on Route 15 in Johnson.

David Sayers, 63, of Craftsbury was riding a motorcycle eastbound near Willow Crossing Farm shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s when police say he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle. Sayers died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville; the other driver was not hurt.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department believes Sayers was passing other eastbound drivers and hit the SUV while it was turning left into a driveway. However, if you know anything else, deputies are asking you to call them at (802) 888-3502.