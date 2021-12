COLCHESTER, Vt. – A section of Vermont Route 15 from Lime Kiln Road to the Winooski town line was briefly shut down Tuesday night due to a motor vehicle crash near St. Michael’s College.

The cause of the crash was not available. First responders were on scene for several hours, and debris scattered the roadway, including a shoe and pieces of plastic.

The road was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 p.m.