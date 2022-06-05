Police are searching for witnesses to a crash in Enfield, New Hampshire on Saturday in which a pedestrian was killed.

A car hit a pedestrian on Route 4A near the Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette shortly after 5:00 p.m. Enfield Police Chief Roy Holland says the pedestrian died at the scene. The person’s name was not available Sunday night, nor was there any information about the vehicle or its driver.

Based upon what they know so far, investigators don’t believe high speed, substance use or distracted driving were factors in the crash. If you were in the vicinity at the time, the Enfield P.D. is asking you to call them at (603) 632-7501.