Craving comfort food? Try these nutritious nachos

Call us cheesy, but this is “nacho” average chip recipe!
Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, is bringing us a fiber-filled, flavor-packed nachos recipe that will satisfy your appetite for anything cheesy, spicy, or simply salty!
Nutritious loaded nachos recipe:
First step – make the chips:
- Cut a whole-wheat tortilla into triangles
- Place onto a baking sheet
- Spray with olive oil
- Add taco seasoning (cumin, garlic, salt & pepper)
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes (optional: add cheese to your chips before popping them in the oven)
Second step – add your toppings:
- Mix baked tortilla chips in with crispy kale chips
- Add refried & black beans (fun fact, Val say “refried” beans aren’t actually fried)
- Top off with salsa and avocado slices
- Enjoy!
For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.