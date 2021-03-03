Craving comfort food? Try these nutritious nachos

Local News

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Call us cheesy, but this is “nacho” average chip recipe!

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, is bringing us a fiber-filled, flavor-packed nachos recipe that will satisfy your appetite for anything cheesy, spicy, or simply salty!

Nutritious loaded nachos recipe:

First step – make the chips:

  1. Cut a whole-wheat tortilla into triangles
  2. Place onto a baking sheet
  3. Spray with olive oil
  4. Add taco seasoning (cumin, garlic, salt & pepper)
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes (optional: add cheese to your chips before popping them in the oven)

Second step – add your toppings:

  1. Mix baked tortilla chips in with crispy kale chips
  2. Add refried & black beans (fun fact, Val say “refried” beans aren’t actually fried)
  3. Top off with salsa and avocado slices
  4. Enjoy!

For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog