Crews find body after putting out house fire in Vermont

SHOREHAM, Vt. – Investigators say a body was discovered inside a home in Shoreham, after crews put out a fire Monday morning.

A passer-by reported hearing a loud explosion and saw a fire at a home on Elmendorf Road, around 8 a.m. Monday.

Detectives and the Assistant Medical Examiner recovered the body from the debris, believed to be the homeowner. Based on interviews with family, it’s believed to be Howard Jerome, Sr., age 85.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity, and manner of death.

Firefighters say the home had significant damage, but the fire may have started in the back of the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call 802-878-7111.