Crews find body of missing woman in Lamoille River

FAIRFAX, Vt. – State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found Monday morning in the Lamoille River in Fairfax.

Police say an autopsy will determine whether it’s Susan Gray.

Her family reported her missing Sunday. She told them she was going to drive down the road and go for a walk.

After several hours passed with no contact, her family went to look for her. They found her car parked at the fishing access point just below the Fairfax dam.

Colchester Technical Rescue found a woman’s body in the river around 10:30 Monday morning, about a half-mile downstream from that spot.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.