Crews prepare fireworks for Burlington’s Independence Day celebration

A lot of preparation took place to get the fireworks themselves ready for tonight. Northstar Fireworks prepared for months, leading up to this moment.

“The crew right now is loading the fireworks into the tubes and wiring them into what we call modules,” Tom Swenson, general manager Northstar Fireworks said. “Which will then be connected to a computer that will fire the show.”

Swenson said the pyrotechnics will be shot higher into the sky this year so people all around the city can see them.

“Stuff is going to be five, six hundred, eight hundred feet up in the air,” Swenson said. “So we did that so people could find their own corner in burlington and still see a good show”

The crew spent hours covering the fireworks in plastic just incase of bad weather. Northstar Fireworks worked with designers to create an aerial type show.

“There is definitely a red white and blue colored theme,” Swenson said. “I think you are going to see that tonight. We try to do that every year. We will have happy smiley faces obviously for the kids.”

The fireworks are set to go off for 20 minutes.

“Multiple things firing out at the same time, coming out of three different positions,” Swenson said. “And six different positions on the breakwall all spread out over six hundred feet across.”

Cindi Wight the Director of Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront said it will be exciting to see it all come together.

“It really feels like a true celebration now,” Wight said. “It feels more than July 3, it feels like Burlington is back and we are going to celebrate and show off all that we have.”